15-year-old boy shot several times in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenager was shot four times Monday afternoon near Brainerd Street and Shoemaker Street.
According to ECSO, the 15-year-old boy was shot three times in the arms and once in the stomach.
Deputies said the injury was not life-threatening.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
