15-year-old boy shot several times in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenager was shot four times Monday afternoon near Brainerd Street and Shoemaker Street.

According to ECSO, the 15-year-old boy was shot three times in the arms and once in the stomach.

Deputies said the injury was not life-threatening.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories