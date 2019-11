ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 14-year-old Aaliayah Chiyann Robinson.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen Thursday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fairfield Drive.

If you know where she can be located or see her, please contact ECSO at 850-436-9620.