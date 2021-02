SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old boy is seriously injured after being hit by a car near Avalon Middle School.

It happened on Mulat Road just south of King Arthurs Way at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The report says the boy was struck by a sedan as he was crossing Mulat Road. He was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The report does not indicate if charges are pending.