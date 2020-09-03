13-year-old girl seriously injured in ATV accident in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old Milton girl was seriously injured in an ATV accident Wednesday.

It happened on Cabin Lane near Indian Ford Road. The girl was traveling north on Cabin Lane and attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve when she overcorrected and lost control of the ATV. The ATV overturned and landed on top of her. She was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital.

A 19-year-old man who was riding with her was not injured.

