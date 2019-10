ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 13-year-old Kahleemah Nikkya Muhammad.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen Thursday, October 24 at 6:50 pm in the 2300 block of Truman Avenue.

Kahleemah was wearing a grey t-shirt, white and black capris, and an orange headband with yellow dots.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or see her, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.