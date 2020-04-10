13-year-old boy passes away after hit-and-run in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old boy has passed away after he and his friend were run over by a car in their neighborhood Monday night.
Rylee Simmons’ family announced he did not survive after making a tough decision to take him off of life support and donate his organs. His friend, 12-year-old Hailey Locke, is still recovering at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
The two children were hit by a Ford Escape Monday around 8 p.m. that was driven by 58-year-old Robert Etheridge. Etheridge was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail and released on a $30,000 bond.
The crash happened on Quintette Road near the Lakes of Carrington subdivision in Cantonment where the two live. The community has rallied in prayer and a show of support this week for these two children and their families.
A GoFundMe page has raised $4,200 for Rylee’s family as of Friday afternoon.
You can also donate to Hailey’s family through a separate GoFundMe fundraiser.
