101-year-old WWII vet honored with surprise flight in vintage aircraft

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 101-year-old Pensacola World War II veteran was gifted Tuesday with a bucket list flight in the aircraft he flew during the war.

Dick Pace, a Navy veteran born in 1919, took flight today in Pensacola, thanks to the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team.

He flew in one of the Skytypers’ WWII SN-Js, the Navy’s equivalent of the T-6 Texan.

Pace was helped into the aircraft by family and the Skytypers team. He told WKRG News 5 before the flight he was excited to fly.

He smiled and waved back to his family as the plane began to roll down the runway.

Pace was a U.S. Navy fighter pilot, flying the Grumman F6F HELLCAT in WWII. His family said he was based in Saipan in 1944. Pace was a skilled pilot in the Navy and became an instructor pilot in the SN-J aircraft.

His daughter Marcia Lindstrom calls her father a “treasure.” At 101, Pace is still in great shape. He still drives his V-12 Mercedes 600SL every day to his office in downtown Pensacola, Lindstrom said.

After recently losing his wife of 77 years, Tuesday’s flight in Pensacola made Pace and his family smile.

LATEST STORIES: