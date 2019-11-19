Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm

100-year-old veteran recognized today in Okaloosa County

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shalimar, Fla (WKRG)- A veteran that served in both World War 2 and Vietnam was recognized Tuesday at an Okaloosa County board meeting. Col. Bernard Regan just turned 100 on November 8th. On Tuesday morning he says he was at a loss for words because of all the recognition.

“This is overwhelming,” Regan said. “I appreciate the kindness of everybody.”

Regan was an Air Force fighter pilot and bomber in World War 2, he served thirty years total.

“I was in a staff J3 and Mac3 in Vietnam,” Regan said. “In World War 2 I was a copilot in a crew of B26 bombers.”

Col. Regan says he felt like it was his duty to serve. He says it was just what young men in his era did.

“The job there had to be done, and the young fellas went and the families stayed behind and they were not having an easy time either,” Regan said.

Col. Regan was also recognized by an organization called the Daughters of The American Revolution, which has a program to recognize all Vietnam veterans who were not welcomed home at the time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories