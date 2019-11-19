100-year-old veteran recognized today in Okaloosa County

Shalimar, Fla (WKRG)- A veteran that served in both World War 2 and Vietnam was recognized Tuesday at an Okaloosa County board meeting. Col. Bernard Regan just turned 100 on November 8th. On Tuesday morning he says he was at a loss for words because of all the recognition.

“This is overwhelming,” Regan said. “I appreciate the kindness of everybody.”

Regan was an Air Force fighter pilot and bomber in World War 2, he served thirty years total.

“I was in a staff J3 and Mac3 in Vietnam,” Regan said. “In World War 2 I was a copilot in a crew of B26 bombers.”

Col. Regan says he felt like it was his duty to serve. He says it was just what young men in his era did.

“The job there had to be done, and the young fellas went and the families stayed behind and they were not having an easy time either,” Regan said.

Col. Regan was also recognized by an organization called the Daughters of The American Revolution, which has a program to recognize all Vietnam veterans who were not welcomed home at the time.