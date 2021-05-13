100 chickens, roosters block traffic around I-10 in northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A report from the Flordia Highway Patrol says around 100 chickens and roosters got loose from a trailer on Interstate 10 Thursday.

FHP says the driver pulled over around mile marker 7, near SR 297, after multiple cages opened on the commercial trailer.

The chickens reportedly made a mad dash across the highway, running into the medians and shoulders.

FHP says the driver of the trailer drove away before troopers arrived. FHP cleared most of the animals from the road to avoid collisions with cars.

Right now, they are searching for the owner/driver of the commercial vehicle transporting the poultry.

If you see any chickens and roosters loose on the interstate, use caution.