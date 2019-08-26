1-year-old hit, killed by minivan leaving driveway

Northwest Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 1-year-old boy is dead after a minivan hit him in the driveway of an Okaloosa County home.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 1-year-old Davis Chavez was walking on the side of the driveway when a minivan, driven by Graciela Chavez Ramirez, 36, was leaving the driveway. The van hit him on the front passenger side of the van.

The traffic report says the van drove away before circling back to the home on Canopy Lane.

Davis was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical where he died.

