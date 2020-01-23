Cashier shot in chest during robbery at Pensacola Dollar General

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was shot during a robbery at the Dollar General on G Street and Garden Street in Pensacola, according to Pensacola Police.

Police are on the scene right now.

Pensacola Police say two masked men approached the woman working the register and shot her in the chest. The two men fled the scene.

Police have a K-9 unit on the scene to track the suspects. Police say they are armed and dangerous, and if you see them call 911.

The cashier was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories