Cashier shot in chest during robbery at Pensacola Dollar General

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was shot during a robbery at the Dollar General on G Street and Garden Street in Pensacola, according to Pensacola Police.

Police are on the scene right now.

Pensacola Police say two masked men approached the woman working the register and shot her in the chest. The two men fled the scene.

Police have a K-9 unit on the scene to track the suspects. Police say they are armed and dangerous, and if you see them call 911.

The cashier was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES