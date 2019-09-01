1 in critical condition after hit-and-run

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
by: WKRG Staff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident Sunday.

At 5 a.m., a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west in the outside lane of Racetrack Road near the intersection at Doodle Ave. A pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by the sedan. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop, leaving the pedestrian in the roadway with critical injuries.

Damage to the vehicle should be on the front right side and should include a broken headlamp lens and/or missing right side mirror. Please call 850- 484-5000 if you have any information.

