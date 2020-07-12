One dead, multiple injured after passengers ejected from car fleeing trooper

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old is dead and multiple people are injured after being ejected from a car that was fleeing a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The vehicle was fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle while traveling southbound on SR-85 at about 11:42 a.m. Sunday. While fleeing from law enforcement, the vehicle entered SR-123 southbound and traveled onto the west shoulder and lost control. The vehicle began to overturn, and all of the occupants were ejected. One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The other occupants were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The passengers listed in the traffic report include two 15-year-old boys, an 18-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man. The report does not list who the driver was.

