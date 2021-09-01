1 dead, 5 injured in Santa Rosa wreck

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead and five were transported to a hospital after a morning wreck in Pace, Fla., according to the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office.

The wreck occured at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Chumuckla Highway and Wallace Lake Road, and the road was temporarily closed.

Public information officer Sarah Whitfield told WKRG three of the five transported to a hospital were trauma alerts. One of the non-trauma alerts was a pediatric patient.

Florida Highway Patrol responded and is investigating.