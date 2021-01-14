Yeldon to step into important role for Bills this weekend

The Daphne native will assume RB2 duties for the Buffalo Bills

Daphne native T.J. Yeldon is expected to play a major role in the Buffalo Bills offense Saturday night in their AFC divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Yeldon has been inactive for a majority of Bills games this year, but Buffalo coach Sean McDermott confirmed Thursday that Yeldon will assume the role of Zack Moss who was injured in the Bills victory last week over Indianapolis.

“T.J. will be the one that’s brought up in Zack’s spot,” said McDermott.

Devin Singletary will assume the number one rushing duties with Yeldon subbing in and likely used as the 3rd down back.

Moss missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. During that stretch, Yeldon had 10 carries for 70 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Yeldon won a state championship at Daphne High and a national championship at Alabama. He is in his second year with Buffalo, after spending his first four years in the league with Jacksonville.