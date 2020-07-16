Win-win: Henry says deal works for him; Titans get cap space

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 20: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans scores a touch down against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Derrick Henry wanted the assurance of a long-term contract with the Tennessee Titans rather than risk playing this season under the franchise tag. The NFL rushing leader says the deal made sense for him and allowed the team to create extra room under the salary cap to possibly add someone like Jadeveon Clowney.

Only four NFL teams have more cap space than the Titans, and Tennessee has the most available room among any playoff team from last season. Henry says the Titans would welcome Clowney with open arms if he wanted to come to Tennessee.