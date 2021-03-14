WATCH: Former Saints receiver on when he first realized Drew Brees’ greatness

NEW ORLEANS — The 53-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Robert Meachem to send the game into overtime and eventually beat Washington to improve to 12-0 in 2009 is just one of 571 touchdown passes the surefire first-ballot hall-of-famer has thrown during his 20-year career.

It’s a play and a career that the former Saints wide receiver remembers fondly.

Meachem stopped by the WGNO studio to talk about his playing days with Brees and the skills that lead him to become the NFL’s all-time leading passer.