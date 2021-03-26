Tartt contract details revealed

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against Jaquiski Tartt #29 of the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Mobile native Jaquiski Tartt has taken a major pay cut to remain with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Spotrac.com, Tartt’s one year free agent contract that he signed Monday is worth $990,000, plus a $137,500 signing bonus.

Tartt earned $13 million over the past two seasons with the Niners. He appeared in just seven games with San Francisco last year due to injuries. During his six-year career, Tartt has appeared in 66 games, made 50 starts, and registered 294 tackles. He has four career interceptions.

Tartt prepped at Davidson and played collegiately at Samford.