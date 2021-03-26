Tartt contract details revealed

NFL

Safety missed majority of 2020 season with injuries

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against Jaquiski Tartt #29 of the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Mobile native Jaquiski Tartt has taken a major pay cut to remain with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Spotrac.com, Tartt’s one year free agent contract that he signed Monday is worth $990,000, plus a $137,500 signing bonus.

Tartt earned $13 million over the past two seasons with the Niners. He appeared in just seven games with San Francisco last year due to injuries. During his six-year career, Tartt has appeared in 66 games, made 50 starts, and registered 294 tackles. He has four career interceptions.

Tartt prepped at Davidson and played collegiately at Samford.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories