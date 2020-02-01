Saints WR Michael Thomas named Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year

If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami, starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt will become the first Mobile area players to win an NFL Championship in 24 years.

It would also snap a streak of three consecutive Super Bowl lost by a Mobile area player. Last year, Mark Barron of St. Paul's lost Super Bowl LIII as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Two years ago, Daphne's Eric Lee lost Super Bowl LII as a member of the New England Patriots. The Atlanta Falcons, featuring Foley's Julio Jones, lost Super Bowl LI.