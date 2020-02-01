Saints WR Michael Thomas named Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Thomas caught a league-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) – Michael Thomas has become only the second wide receiver to win The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. The Saints wideout is in good company: The other receiver to take the honor was Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in 1987 and 1993. While Rice holds virtually all of the significant NFL receiving records, Thomas has one that made a huge difference with the 50 voters from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Thomas caught a league-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He also played five games without regular quarterback Drew Brees, yet made 42 catches in those outings.

