Saints plan to have fans in Dome on Week 2

Move still needs approval from the City of New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are planning to have fans in the Superdome beginning with their second scheduled home game, Sunday Spetmeber 27 vs. Green Bay.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders Tuesday outlining plans. The Saints say the State of Louisiana has signed off on fans being in attendance and they are now awaiting approval of from the City of New Orleans.

The team says it hasn’t yet been determined how many fans will be allowed in the Superdome.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no fans for the Saints season opener Sunday Septmeber 13 vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The Saints say season ticket holders will be considered an “account pod” and will be allowed to sit together, six feet from the next nearest fan group. Season ticket holders will not have their number of seats reduced.

The team says season ticket holders can expect to be approved for two or three games only. The games will be selected by the team and season ticket holders will be notified by email. There will be no paper tickets this year. All ticketing will be done electronically.

Season ticket holders may opt out of their seats and get a refund or credit toward their 2021 seats. They must opt out by September 9.

All fans at the Superdome will be required to wear masks or face removal from the stadium.