Saints Michael Thomas joins Madden ’99 Club’

On Friday, Thomas joined the exclusive '99 Club', earning the highest rating possible in the video game.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and Madden agrees.

The former Ohio State receiver signed a $100 million contract extension with the Saints last year and backed it up with a huge season on the field.

Thomas caught 149 passes last season. He had 1,725 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Thomas was also named the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year. The Saints wide receiver joins Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Donald and Stephon Gilmore as the only players with a ’99 rating’ in this year’s Madden video game.