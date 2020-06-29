REPORTS: Patriots sign Cam Newton to one-year deal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It looks like Cam Newton is set to join fellow Auburn Tiger Jarrett Stidham in New England.
Multiple outlets are reporting that Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.
Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers back in March. He will now compete with Bryan Hoyer and Stidham for the starting job in New England. The Patriots also have rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke on their roster.
