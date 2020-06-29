REPORTS: Patriots sign Cam Newton to one-year deal

Cam is set to team up with Jarrett Stidham in New England.

Cam Newton

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback’s future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It looks like Cam Newton is set to join fellow Auburn Tiger Jarrett Stidham in New England.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers back in March. He will now compete with Bryan Hoyer and Stidham for the starting job in New England. The Patriots also have rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke on their roster.

