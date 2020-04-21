Report: Niners could trade Mobile’s Tartt

San Francisco could have to trade some of its starters due to salary cap concerns

Mobile native Jaquiski Tartt could be traded during the upcoming NFL Draft, according to The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi.

Lombardi says the 49ers have reportedly put at least four significant players from their Super Bowl team on the trading block to deal with salaray cap issues.

The 28-year-old Tartt, one of the Niners starting safeties along with fellow Mobilian Jimmie Ward, counts $6.3 million against the cap in 2020. The 49ers are currently $4.46 million over the cap.

San Francisco General manager John Lynch told ESPN that Tartt has not been actively shopped.

In 12 games for the 49ers in 2019. Tartt racked up 48 tackles, a half sack and one forced fumble. He missed four games due to a rib injury.

The NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday. The 49ers have two picks in the first round: #13 and #31.