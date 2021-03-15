Report: Jets might trade C.J. Mosley

Theodore navitve has played in only two games for New York over the past two seasons

(WKRG) — Theodore native and former Alabama great C.J. Mosley could be playing for a new NFL team this fall. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the New York Jets are “receiving trade calls” for the one-time Pro Bowl linebacker and new coach Robert Saleh could be open to a deal.

Mosley opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He signed a five-year free agent contract with the Jets prior to the 2019 season but played in just two games that year due to injury.

Pelissero reports Mosley has $22 million left in guarantees on his contract and would have an affordable 2021 salary cap hit of $6 million which would make him attractive to other clubs.

The 29-year-old Mosley spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.