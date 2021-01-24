Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game

For the first time in five years, the Super Bowl will not feature a Mobile area player, and for the first time in six years, the big game will not have a player from the WKRG News 5 viewing area.

The last chance for Super Bowl LV was Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon of Daphne. The Bills were defeated Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game by the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-24.