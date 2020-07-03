Redskins undergoing ‘thorough review’ of team name

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, the Washington Redskins NFL football team logo is seen on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The recent national conversation about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name. D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its stadium and headquarters in the District, but owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indications he’d consider it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Owner Dan Snyder says the process will include input from alumni, sponsors, the league, community and members of the organization.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Redskins are undergoing what the team calls a “thorough review” of the nickname. In a statement Friday, the team says it has been talking to the NFL for weeks about the subject.

BREAKING: Washington Redskins say they will review team name.



FedEx on Thursday called for the team to change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. The recent national debate on race has renewed calls for Snyder to change the name referred to as a dictionary-defined racial slur by experts and advocates.