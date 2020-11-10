Reaves activated, Fluker starts

Here is a recap of Week 9 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson had a tackle and played on 19-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in loss to the N.Y. Giants.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Baltimore
Due to injuries, Fluker started at right tackle for the Ravens and played on 100-percent of offensive snaps in a victory over Indianapolis
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano kicked field goals of 38, 42, and 48 yards in the Giants 23-20 win over Washington.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a win over the Jaguars.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a victory over the L.A. Chargers.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones was targeted six times and caught four passes for 33 yards in the Falcons win over Denver.
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans victory over Jacksonville.
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine rushed six times for 19 yards and caught two paases for 19 yards as the jets remained winless with a loss to New England.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves was activated from the practice squad and played on special teams for Washington in a loss to the N.Y. Giants
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith was a game day inactive for the first time this season.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallowrth had a tackle for loss and played on 28-percent of the Colts defensive snaps in a loss to Baltimore.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt played on half of the Niners defensive snaps and registered seven combined tackles and a pass defended in a loss to Green Bay.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward played on 94-percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps in a loss to Green Bay.
He registered four combined tackles.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over Seattle.