Reaves activated, Fluker starts

NFL

A look at how local players fared during Week 9 of the NFL season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here is a recap of Week 9 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson had a tackle and played on 19-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in loss to the N.Y. Giants.

Mark Barron 

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Due to injuries, Fluker started at right tackle for the Ravens and played on 100-percent of offensive snaps in a victory over Indianapolis

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano kicked field goals of 38, 42, and 48 yards in the Giants 23-20 win over Washington.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a win over the Jaguars.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a victory over the L.A. Chargers.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones was targeted six times and caught four passes for 33 yards in the Falcons win over Denver.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans victory over Jacksonville.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine rushed six times for 19 yards and caught two paases for 19 yards as the jets remained winless with a loss to New England. 

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves was activated from the practice squad and played on special teams for Washington in a loss to the N.Y. Giants

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith was a game day inactive for the first time this season.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallowrth had a tackle for loss and played on 28-percent of the Colts defensive snaps in a loss to Baltimore.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt played on half of the Niners defensive snaps and registered seven combined tackles and a pass defended in a loss to Green Bay.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward played on 94-percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps in a loss to Green Bay.

He registered four combined tackles.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over Seattle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories