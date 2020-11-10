Reaves activated, Fluker starts

A look at how local players fared during Week 9 of the NFL season

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson had a tackle and played on 19-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in loss to the N.Y. Giants.

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Due to injuries, Fluker started at right tackle for the Ravens and played on 100-percent of offensive snaps in a victory over Indianapolis

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano kicked field goals of 38, 42, and 48 yards in the Giants 23-20 win over Washington.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a win over the Jaguars.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a victory over the L.A. Chargers.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones was targeted six times and caught four passes for 33 yards in the Falcons win over Denver.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans victory over Jacksonville.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine rushed six times for 19 yards and caught two paases for 19 yards as the jets remained winless with a loss to New England.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves was activated from the practice squad and played on special teams for Washington in a loss to the N.Y. Giants

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith was a game day inactive for the first time this season.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallowrth had a tackle for loss and played on 28-percent of the Colts defensive snaps in a loss to Baltimore.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt played on half of the Niners defensive snaps and registered seven combined tackles and a pass defended in a loss to Green Bay.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward played on 94-percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps in a loss to Green Bay.

He registered four combined tackles.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over Seattle.