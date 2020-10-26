Perine scores first TD, Ward and Tartt both miss game with injuries

Here is a recap of Week 7 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson had a tackle and played on 23-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in a 25-3 victory over Dallas.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Baltimore
The Ravens had a bye in Week 7.
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano did not attempt a field goal in the Giants 22-21 loss to Philadelphia.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Green Bay.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
In his second game back from injury, Jones caught eight passes for 97 yards in the Falcon’s one-point loss to Detroit.
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Green Bay.
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine scored his first NFL touchdown in a Jets loss to Buffalo. He rushed 11 times for 39 yards and also caught two passes.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith was targeted with one pass and did not rush the ball in Atlanta’s loss to Detroit.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
The Colts had a bye in Week 7.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt was injured his hamstring in the 49ers week six game, did not practice all week, and was not active for San Francisco’s victory over New England.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward did not play in the 49ers victory over the Patriots due to a quad injury.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon was not active for the Bills game against the New York Jets.
