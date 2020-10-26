Perine scores first TD, Ward and Tartt both miss game with injuries

A look at how local players fared in NFL's Week-7 games

Here is a recap of Week 7 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson had a tackle and played on 23-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in a 25-3 victory over Dallas.

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

The Ravens had a bye in Week 7.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano did not attempt a field goal in the Giants 22-21 loss to Philadelphia.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Green Bay.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

In his second game back from injury, Jones caught eight passes for 97 yards in the Falcon’s one-point loss to Detroit.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Green Bay.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine scored his first NFL touchdown in a Jets loss to Buffalo. He rushed 11 times for 39 yards and also caught two passes.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith was targeted with one pass and did not rush the ball in Atlanta’s loss to Detroit.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

The Colts had a bye in Week 7.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt was injured his hamstring in the 49ers week six game, did not practice all week, and was not active for San Francisco’s victory over New England.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward did not play in the 49ers victory over the Patriots due to a quad injury.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills game against the New York Jets.

LATEST STORIES