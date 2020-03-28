Pensacola’s Randall remains unsigned

Almost two weeks after the NFL’s free agency period began, Pensacola’s Damarious Randall remains one of the best players still on the market, according to several sources.

CBS Sports says Randall is the sixth best remaining free agent, saying he “provides a force to any secondary.” Kevin Seifert of ESPN says Randall is the eighth best free agent still available, calling him “a mercurial playmaker.” TheBigLead.com ranks Randall ninth among unsigned free agents, referring to him “a big hitter who can make plays.”

The 27 year old safety, who has also played corner, spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, starting in all 26 games that he was healthy. A first round pick of Green Bay, Randall spent his first three years in the league with the Packers before he was traded to Cleveland. He has 14 career interceptions.

Randall prepped at Pensacola High, before playing at Arizona State.