Moss Point’s Tom Johnson officially ends NFL career

Former Moss Point High star Tom Johnson offically retired Friday.

Johnson spent the finest years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in 75 games and racking up 20.5 sacks from 2014-2018. The defensive tackle also played for the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. He did not play in 2019.

Johnson’s career professional career was a lesson in perseverance. Undrafted out of Southern Miss in 2005, he would spend the next six years trying to make an NFL roster. He went to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and 2008. Johnson spent the 2007 season with the Cologne Centurions of the NFL Europe, the 2008 season in the Arena Football League, and the 2009 and 2010 seasons in the Canadian Football League.

After graduating from Moss Point High School, Johnson played two seasons of junior college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston.