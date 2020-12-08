Morris scores two touchdowns, Julio returns from injury

Here is a recap of Week 13 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson was inactive with a knee injury as Washington upset Pittsburgh
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron was not active for Denver’s loss to Kansas City.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G/T Baltimore
Fluker’s Ravens play Tuesday night against Dallas
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano made a 48-yarder – his only FG attempt in a 17-12 win over Seattle.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Indianapolis.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a victory over the N.Y. Jets.
Bryce Huff
St. Paul’s/Memphis
LB N.Y. Jets
Huff played on 17 defensive snaps, as well as on special teams, in a Jets loss to Las Vegas.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones played on 94-percent of offensive snaps and caught five passes for 76 yards in a loss to the Saints
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans’ loss to the Colts.
Alfred Morris
Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic
RB N.Y. Giants
Morris scored both of the Giants’ touchdowns in a 17-12 upset over Seattle. One came on a rush, the other on a pass reception. Morris rushed eight times for 39 yards.
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
DB Washington
Reaves recorded one tackle and was in on 14-percent of defensive snaps as Washington upset previously unbeaten Pittsburgh
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith was on the field for 36-percent of the Falcons offensive snaps, but had just one rush for three yards in a loss to New Orleans.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallworth played on 17-percent of defensive snaps and had a tackle in the Colts win over Houston.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward played on all defensive snaps for San Francisco and had seven combined tackles in a loss to Buffalo.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over San Francisco.