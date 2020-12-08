Morris scores two touchdowns, Julio returns from injury

A look at local NFL players in Week 13

Here is a recap of Week 13 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson was inactive with a knee injury as Washington upset Pittsburgh

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was not active for Denver’s loss to Kansas City.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G/T Baltimore

Fluker’s Ravens play Tuesday night against Dallas

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano made a 48-yarder – his only FG attempt in a 17-12 win over Seattle.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Indianapolis.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a victory over the N.Y. Jets.

Bryce Huff

St. Paul’s/Memphis

LB N.Y. Jets

Huff played on 17 defensive snaps, as well as on special teams, in a Jets loss to Las Vegas.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones played on 94-percent of offensive snaps and caught five passes for 76 yards in a loss to the Saints

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans’ loss to the Colts.

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic

RB N.Y. Giants

Morris scored both of the Giants’ touchdowns in a 17-12 upset over Seattle. One came on a rush, the other on a pass reception. Morris rushed eight times for 39 yards.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

DB Washington

Reaves recorded one tackle and was in on 14-percent of defensive snaps as Washington upset previously unbeaten Pittsburgh

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith was on the field for 36-percent of the Falcons offensive snaps, but had just one rush for three yards in a loss to New Orleans.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth played on 17-percent of defensive snaps and had a tackle in the Colts win over Houston.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward played on all defensive snaps for San Francisco and had seven combined tackles in a loss to Buffalo.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over San Francisco.