Mobile’s Stallworth signs with Colts

Former Murphy star was released by Saints last week

The Indianapolis Colts Monday signed free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. Sources tell News 5 it is a one year contract.

Stallworth, 6-2, 305 pounds, played in 18 career games with the New Orleans Saints over the last two seasons. The Saints released Stallworth last week.

Stallworth signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and appeared in 14 games for the Saints. Last year, he appeared in four regular season games, as well as a playoff game.

Stallworth turns 25 on the 18th of this month. He prepped at Murphy and then played at South Carolina