Atlanta coach Raheem Morris said Monday that wide receiver Julio Jones could be a game-time decision for the Falcons’ Week 12 game Sunday Nov. 29 against the Raiders.



Jones, a Foley native, tweaked a hamstring injury in the first quarter of yesterday’s loss in New Orleans. He returned to play in the fourth quarter, caught a pass, but then limped off the field.

Jones has missed two full games already this year. In eight games played, he has 45 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns.