Foley’s Julio Jones named to All-Decade Team

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Atlanta Falcons selected Jones with the 6th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame released their 2010’s All-Decade Team.

Foley’s Julio Jones made the list, along with Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Brown and Calvin Johnson as All-Decade wide receivers.

In his nine NFL seasons, Jones has established himself as one of the games most dominant wide receivers. The former Foley star has 797 career catches, 57 touchdowns and 12,125 receiving yards.