Fluker released by Seattle

Former Alabama star D.J. Fluker has been released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Last year, Fluker had a solid 2019 season, ranking as Pro Football Focus’ No. 49 guard out of 82 qualifiers. He started 14 regular-season and two playoff games at right guard. He missed two games in October with a hamstring injury.

Fluker had one season remaining on his contract. He was scheduled to earn a $2 million base salary and $62,500 bonus for every game he was on the 46-man game-day active roster in 2020. The release saves the Seahawks more than $3.6 million against their 2020 salary cap. In the NFL Draft Friday, the Seahawks selected Fluker’s likely successor, LSU right guard Damien Lewis with the fifth pick of the third round.

Fluker was the 11th player picked in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played four seasons for the San Diego Chargers, before joining the New York Giants in 2017, and Seattle in 2018.

Fluker prepped at McGill-Toolen and Foley before playing for Alabama where he was on the Tide’s 2011 and 2012 National Championship teams.