Fluker makes first start for Ravens, Julio leaves game early

Here is a recap of Week 4 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson had a tackle and played on more than half of Washington’s defensive and special teams snaps in a 31-17 loss to Baltimore.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Baltimore
Due to an injury, Fluker started and played every offensive snap for the Ravens in their 31-17 victory over Washington.
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
For a second straight week, Gano kicked three field goals, accounting for all of the Giants’ points.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Minnesota.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a loss to Buffalo.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones played 15 snaps with four receptions before leaving the Falcons’ game against Green Bay. Julio sat out the Falcons’ Week 3 game with a hamstring injury
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Minnesota
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine carried five times for 15 yards in a Jets’ loss to Denver.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith rushed three times and caught three passes in the Falcons’ loss to Green Bay.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallworth had a tackle in six snaps as the Colts beat the Bears 19-11.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt had three tackles and a tackle for loss in a San Francisco loss to Philadelphia.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward had four combined tackles for the Niners in a loss to Philadelphia
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon played in 13-percent of offensive plays for the Bills in a win over Las Vegas.