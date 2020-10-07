Fluker makes first start for Ravens, Julio leaves game early

NFL

NFL Week 4 recap of local players

Here is a recap of Week 4 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson had a tackle and played on more than half of Washington’s defensive and special teams snaps in a 31-17 loss to Baltimore.

Mark Barron 

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Due to an injury, Fluker started and played every offensive snap for the Ravens in their 31-17 victory over Washington.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

For a second straight week, Gano kicked three field goals, accounting for all of the Giants’ points.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Minnesota.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a loss to Buffalo.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones played 15 snaps with four receptions before leaving the Falcons’ game against Green Bay. Julio sat out the Falcons’ Week 3 game with a hamstring injury

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Minnesota

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine carried five times for 15 yards in a Jets’ loss to Denver.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith rushed three times and caught three passes in the Falcons’ loss to Green Bay.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth had a tackle in six snaps as the Colts beat the Bears 19-11.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt had three tackles and a tackle for loss in a San Francisco loss to Philadelphia.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward had four  combined tackles for the Niners in a loss to Philadelphia

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon played in 13-percent of offensive plays for the Bills in a win over Las Vegas.

