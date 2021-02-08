Bucs hope to keep core together to chase another Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already thinking about what it’ll take to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady’s coming back. So is Bruce Arians. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already thinking about what it’ll take to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The challenge begins with trying to keep some key components together for next season. Brady threw three touchdowns passes on the way to claiming a record seventh NFL title with a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs _ two to Rob Gronkowski and one Antonio Brown. Both played on one-year contracts after being lured to Tampa Bay by Brady. Leonard Fournette ran for the team’s other TD. He also joined the Bucs on a one-year deal.

