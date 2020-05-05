Bob Baumhower remembers Don Shula

"He was well connected with his players and knew how to motivate you. He knew how to show you that he cared."

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Legendary football coach Don Shula died Monday at the age of 90.

Shula coached the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only NFL team to ever complete an undefeated season.

Bob Baumhower played for Shula in the 1977 Senior Bowl in Mobile. Shula would then draft Baumhower with the 40th pick in the NFL Draft.

“Coach Shula was a good, caring man. He was tough as nails,” said Baumhower. “I had a lot of really good conversations with him, he’d always ask me about my mom and dad and he knew about my brothers and sisters. He was well connected with his players and knew how to motivate you. He knew how to show you that he cared.”