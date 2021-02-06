AP source: Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With just hours until the big game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City, you may see friends or coworkers passing along Super Bowl squares.

What may seem like a complex grid of numbers is actually a fairly straightforward scoring system, and by participating you could stand to win a decent amount of cash. Plus, it's a lot more random than a March Madness bracket where some knowledge of the sport definitely gives participants an edge.