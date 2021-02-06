AP source: Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap

Brees has played for 20 NFL seasons, including the past 15 with the Saints, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing. He hasn’t announced his retirement.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after a touchdown by Alvin Kamara in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person tells The Associated Press that under the new deal, the 42-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback would wait until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022. If he chose to retire now, his previous contract would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season. Brees has played for 20 NFL seasons, including the past 15 with the Saints, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing. He hasn’t announced his retirement.

