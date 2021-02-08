Announcer goes off-script in hilarious call of Super Bowl streaker: ‘Take off the bra!’

TAMPA (WFLA) — Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan is beloved for his off the cuff calls of random moments in sporting events that don’t necessarily have anything to do with the game itself.

Harlan delivered again during Super Bowl LV when a man in a pink leotard lead security on a chase across nearly the entire field.

“Someone has run on to the field. Some guy with a bra!” Harlan shouted. “He’s pulling down his pants, put up your pants my man! Pull up those pants!

The Bucs all but wrapped up their dominating victory vs. the Chiefs when the man took the field and charged toward the end zone.

Death, taxes, and Kevin Harlan nailing the call of a fan on a field. 😂



(🎥: @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/3FKvT81JOq — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 8, 2021

“He’s being chased to the 30, he breaks a tackle from a security guard at the 20, down the middle to the 10, the 5, he slides at the one, and they converge on him at the goal line. Pull up your pants, take off the bra and BE A MAN!!!”

Here are other epic Kevin Harlan calls:

Baby racing

Baby Abagail FOR THE WIN!@Kevinharlan with the call. pic.twitter.com/eaCHE3oHLI — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 13, 2018

Spilled beer

.@Kevinharlan calling a beer spill is incredible: "MORRIS IS DRIPPING WITH BEER…IT'S IN THE GUY'S HAIR…BEER IS EVERY PLACE!" pic.twitter.com/yPyCQFzzT2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 22, 2019

76ers fans win free Wendy’s Frosty