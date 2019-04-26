World famous Mullet Toss starts at FLORA-BAMA

Escambia County, Fla. (WKRG) — The world famous FLORA-BAMA Legendary Interstate Mullet Toss starts today. The event raises about 40 thousand dollars for local charities each year.

Officials describe the event as a flash mob party on the beach. Participants will throw the fish from a ten-foot circle across the Florida state line into Alabama.

The kids will start throwing at 10 am today and the adults will start at noon.

The event goes all weekend long and officials say parking will be limited.

To throw a Mullet it costs $15 and you get a T-shirt along with it.