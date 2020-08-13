“White Pride” billboard in Arkansas gains attention again, thousands sign petition for removal

HARRISON, Ark. — A billboard in Harrison, Arkansas has grabbed the attention of thousands of people over the past few years. It’s an advertisement for White Pride Radio and ALT-Right TV’s website. Recently a video went viral showing a man carrying a Black Lives Matter sign and the reactions he received from many people who passed by him. Now there’s a growing push for the billboard to come down.

The sign has been up for about 7 years now but the push for it come down continues. A new petition with more than 8,400 signatures is asking for it to be removed.

“It’s an entrance to our town, the first thing people see when they drive in is this billboard,” an attorney representing Harrison Task Force on Race Relations, Kelsey Bardwell said. “And that’s not the message our community wants to convey.”

The billboard that reads “White Pride”, is catching the eyes of anyone driving down Highway 65 towards Harrison, Arkansas.

There’s a new approach to get the sign taken down, the Harrison Task Force of Race Relations said they have wanted it gone for years.

“There have been other billboards in the past. This is actually the last standing one, and it’s disgusting,” Harrison Task Force Volunteer, Elizabeth Darden said. “It’s off-putting, and not a true representation of the majority here.”

The sign went up in 2013. The ALT Right TV Media website on the billboard was founded by the Knight Party, formerly known as the Knight of the Ku Klux Klan.

“It’s tarnishing our town’s name and preventing businesses from wanting to invest here, preventing employees from wanting to come and work here,” Bardwell said.

Some of the people in town say they just don’t like the message it sends to their community, “white pride”.

“We are all created equal. Why aren’t we treating each other equal?” Darden said.

Documents said the billboard is leased out and the owner of the sign didn’t want to speak on camera. The owner said he is just doing business and the 1st amendment gives his customer the right to have the sign-up.

Meanwhile some other people say they disagree.

“Harrison, Arkansas, no longer wants to be known as the most racist community in the country. We do not tolerate racism, bigotry, and hatred,” Darden said.

That’s why the task force made a petition in hopes of getting this sign removed.

“We can do something by speaking out,” Bardwell said. “We can’t control whether they want to take that sign down. We are just asking them to do the right thing.”

Documents show the land where the billboards used to be owned by Harrison Sign Company. Monday the land was transferred to Robb Law Firm. We reached out to their offices but haven’t heard anything back.

The mayor of Harrison released a lengthy joint statement on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce President and the county judge.

It reads in part, “In the last few decades, we have taken community efforts to denounce racism on all fronts and we are committed to doing more.” It goes on to say, “Our race relations task force has worked to successfully remove four of the five privately owned billboards. They continue trying to remove the last one.”