Titans fans gearing up for big game against Ravens

Newsfeed Now

by: Brent Remadna

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Behind the scenes of Wicked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind the scenes of Wicked"

Time Lapse of Talia Suskauer getting her green on.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time Lapse of Talia Suskauer getting her green on."

Wicked Timelapse 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wicked Timelapse 2"

Wicked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wicked"

Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked"

LSU grad makes customized LSU jackets

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSU grad makes customized LSU jackets"

Titans fans begin traveling to Baltimore

Thumbnail for the video titled "Titans fans begin traveling to Baltimore"

Playoff fever begins in Baltimore

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playoff fever begins in Baltimore"

Good deed leads to national Championship tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good deed leads to national Championship tickets"
More Newsfeed Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some experts said the Titans wouldn’t make the playoffs, but now after beating the Patriots, teams are taking notice.

The Titans won in New England, so why not in Baltimore?

“Everyone says the key is to stop Henry,” said Titans fan Tony McVay. “Well people have been trying to do it all year and look. He still get’s 1500 yards. So think we just have to run, run, run, run.”

Titans fans remain confident after going into a tough atmosphere in Foxboro and beating the Tom Brady led Patriots, now it’s time to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

“I mean listen, the last half of the year we had one of the most dominant offenses in the league,” said Titans fan, Salvatore Manfredi. “There are so many stats that back that up and I think it is a 
different team with Tannehill. I have been a big Mariotta guy the entire time he has been here, but unfortunately you cant mess with the numbers.”

The Ravens finished the regular season with a record of 14-2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories