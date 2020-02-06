Parrot hailed as hero after alerting Lebanon family of fire before dying

Buck starts new life with the hunter that saved his life

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A parrot is being praised as a hero in Lebanon after waking its owners to a house fire.

The fire broke out Monday morning on Beasleys Bend Road, sending Larry Klein to the hospital in critical condition. His wife Barbara and their 5-year-old granddaughter Kaitlyn made it out safely, but their home is a complete loss.

Barbara Klein says she is praising God that they made it out alive, saying if it hadn’t been for their parrot Louie this story could have ended much differently.

“I never heard him say the word fire and this bird was hollering fire, fire, squawking,” she explained.

Although Louie was contained in his cage, it was his voice that the Klein’s say woke them.

“He’s hollering fire, fire. I seen the smoke and about the time I jumped up I seen the fire and pieces of debris,” said Barbara.

The grandmother sprung into action grabbing her 5-year-old granddaughter, while her husband narrowly escaped the flames.

“The smoke was getting too bad and I was screaming at my husband to get out, get out.”

Larry Klein is still recovering in the hospital from smoke inhalation and minor burns, as the family mourns the loss of their pets. Their pet parrot Louie was among those that perished.

“We lost our two birds and I had four little tiny dogs and we lost all four of those. They were like our babies, it’s so devastating

Not only did the Klein’s lose their fur babies, but so many items of sentimental value now lie among the debris and soot.

“All my memories, my pictures of my kids. I was thinking last night all the stuff we did lose, all the memories that we can never get back or replace. No amount of money can replace any of that, but I’m just thankful that we got out. I just thank God that we got out,” Barbara cried.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Klein family.