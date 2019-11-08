OU student earns free tuition for a year with half-court shot

by: KFOR Web Staff

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – One lucky University of Oklahoma student will have a bit of a break from the cost of tuition, thanks to a half-court shot.

It all unfolded at halftime of the Sooners’ home opener at Lloyd Noble Center.

For a chance to earn free tuition for a year, the student needed to make a free throw, a lay-up,  and a three-pointer in 30 seconds.

After making all of those shots, he was able to sink a half-court shot, which earned him free tuition for one year.

