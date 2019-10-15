1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody AMBER ALERT: 2 persons of interest in custody, 3-year-old still missing

Ole Miss honors student wears blackface, prompts warning

Newsfeed Now

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A University of Mississippi honors student has reported himself to the college for posting a photo online of him wearing blackface, prompting the school to issue a warning about costumes.

Citing a school email, news outlets report the student told the college he acknowledged “the racist and hurtful impact of his poor judgment.” The undated photo shows the student also wearing an honors college shirt.

The school sent an email to students last week saying the student is now working on a “Restorative Justice Plan” that includes working with the group negatively affected by his actions.

Another email titled “My Culture Is Not A Costume” warns students to avoid culturally inappropriate behavior and cites “a recent post.” It also includes tips on how to choose costumes that don’t demean others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories