Northwest Ark. small business decorating competition for charity

PEA RIDGE, Ark., (KNWA) — Pea Ridge businesses are getting in the holiday spirit and giving back to local charities through a friendly competition.

Business owners put up decorations and festive displays. It’s all part of the first decorative storefront competition in Pea Ridge. The goal is to unify small businesses in the area and raise money for a good cause.

The Mayor of Pea Ridge, Jackie Crabtree, along with the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce wanted to find a way to promote mom and pop shops in the community.

A spokesperson for the chamber said there are more than 100 small businesses thriving in the city and the number keeps going up. The competition is a way to bring those businesses together and give them some exposure.

Ten businesses joined the competition, each paid a $50 entry fee. The money raised will benefit one of three local charities; Bright Futures, GY6, or the Arkansas Food Bank. Each business will be judged on overall presentation, unique design and theme.

Roxxana Andrade works at her mother’s restaurant Viva El Taco. “This is very exciting for us, outside we have Santa Claus and some reindeers holding some tacos. This theme was inspired by Christmas and has a little Mexican in it,” Andrade said.

Brandy’s Boutique Salon owner Brandy Ryals said, “I love one of the Christmas songs called walking in a winter wonderland and a light bulb went off in my brain and I thought shopping in a winter wonderland.”

Mayor Crabtree and other city leaders will judge all of the displays in two weeks. The winner will get an award and pick the final charity to receive the $500 raised. A winner will be chosen on December 20.