Newsfeed Now: Tracking Cristobal; Best friends go viral for beer campaign

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Tropical Depression Cristobal will bring flooding rain, strong winds and possible isolated tornadoes as it tracks farther inland through parts of the South and Midwest early this week. WKRG’s Thomas Geboy joins the conversation.

FLAG REPLACED: Mid-South law enforcement have some special gifts for an East Tennessee man who said he was beaten while holding a thin blue line flag at a demonstration last weekend. WREG’s Luke Jones reports.

“BLACK OR WHITE, RELAX AND HAVE A BEER” – Best friends of different races, Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis set up in their driveway hoping people would stop by. Turns out, they were in for so much more than that — a digital visit from country music star Brad Paisley. WROC’s Dan Gross reports.

