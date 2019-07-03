Newsfeed Now: Teen injured after Firework explosion; World Cup excitement

On Newsfeed Now for July 3rd, the conversation started in Arkansas. A Springdale teen is recovering after a firework exploded in his hand. Now he’s making sure it doesn’t happen to others. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SCHOOL FIGHT CONTROVERSY: A junior high teacher is fired after trying to break up a school fight. The altercation all caught on camera. The teacher was fired, but a judge ruled he should be reinstated. WVLA’s Crystal Whitman joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:28 in the video above.

FATHER & DAUGHTER REUNITED: After nearly 50 years, a Decatur, Alabama woman and her father meet, thanks to ancestry.com. WZDX’s Renata Di Gregorio shares the happy story of their reunion.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:15 in the video above.