Newsfeed Now: Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol, protests continue across the country

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history as the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Friday. Ginsburg died last week at the age of 87. Ginsburg is also the first Jewish-American to lie in state and the second Supreme Court Justice. Ginsburg will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery.

Other stories in today’s show:

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NOMINATION COULD HAPPEN SATURDAY: President Donald Trump says he will announce his Supreme Court Justice pick Saturday. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the next Justice should be nominated by the winner of the upcoming election.

PROTESTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY: A man accused of shooting two Louisville police officers Wednesday night will face charges of assault and wanton endangerment. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says one officer was treated and released with a leg wound. Another officer was shot in the abdomen and the mayor says he’s doing well after surgery.

In Los Angeles, at least one person was injured after two vehicles plowed through a crowd of demonstrators in Hollywood, where 300 protesters were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

MEET THE BURGER SAINT: Ben Collier shows his love for the New Orleans Saints not only in how he dresses, but in his cooking.

